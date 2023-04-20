Filming for the Martin Scorsese-directed Chanel commercial in NYC, Timothee Chalamet had a bit of an accident on the set. Nothing major, the actor was spotted getting out a building and walking towards a security guard while a camera rig rammed into his chest accidentally. Unfazed by it, Chalamet just picked up a broken piece from the equipment off the ground and carried on. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Officially Dating; Couple Is Keeping Things 'Casual' Right Now - Reports.

Check Out Timothee Chalament Getting Accidentally Hit by a Camera:

Timothée Chalamet gets accidentally hit by a camera while filming in NYC. https://t.co/OqY7MPEEQY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 20, 2023

