Dating rumours of beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner and Oscar-nominated actor, Timothée Chalamet have been doing rounds since quite a while now. However, now the cat's finally out of the bag, as ET has confirmed that the duo are indeed in a relationship. But reportedly, as per source, the couple is 'keeping things casual at this point and it's not serious'. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Enjoy a Taco Date in LA amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Officially Dating:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially dating, @etnow reports. pic.twitter.com/JfBsXJ9jrS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)