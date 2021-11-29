Sony Pictures took to their Instagram handle and confirmed their upcoming superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home will now arrive in India a day early, that's on December 16. The movie will hit the big screens in India before the US release. Already, the ticket booking rush is going on for that reason several booking sites have been crashed too. This news arrives as a treat for Marvel fans, for sure! While confirming the new release date of the flick Sony Pictures wrote, "We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spidey Fans Go Bonkers On Twitter After Ticket-Selling Websites For The Marvel Film Crash.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)