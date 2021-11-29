Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, is one of the most-anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is just weeks away from its release and the tickets were up for sale on November 29 and some were even lucky enough to get them. However, there are many Spidey fans who have gone bonkers on Twitter after the ticket-selling websites crashed down. AMC, Regal, Fandango and Alamo Drafthouse have all crashed down and that has left Marvel fans upset. The demand for the tickets of Spider-Man: No Way Home has undoubtedly affected the service.

OOPS..!

All ticketing sites crashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) November 29, 2021

Fans Are Upset

spiderman: no way we're getting tickets — amber ⧗ misses nat. (@natsvostokoff) November 29, 2021

The Demand Is Sky-High

Fans Hope To Get The Tickets

Why oh why did the web crash just as tickets go on sale for @SpiderManMovie ?#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/KuHpqEAGUT — Aaron Grant (@AaronGr95580929) November 29, 2021

Shocker

Did AMC app crash right when I was buying spider man no way home tickets?!??! pic.twitter.com/hjvptKRsYM — Victor G (@Bruno_G21) November 29, 2021

Ugh..

So I stay up so late just for @Cinemark website to crash when I was waiting to get @SpiderManMovie tickets 😭🤦🏼‍♀️#NoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHome — Superheroes_Movies ᗢ🌿 (@SHeroes_Movies) November 29, 2021

