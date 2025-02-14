Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser, best known for their roles in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, have announced their engagement! The actors shared the joyous news with their fans on social media, posting a series of adorable photos to mark the special occasion. In a heartfelt joint Instagram post, they expressed their excitement, saying, “We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged. This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.” Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Engaged; ‘Spider-Man’ Star Proposes to His ‘MJ’ With Huge Diamond Ring – Reports.

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Buchanan (@tannerbuchananofficial)

