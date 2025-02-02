Cobra Kai enthusiasts, brace yourselves for an epic conclusion! The final episodes of the iconic Karate Kid spin-off will arrive on February 13, 2025. Season 6, Part 3 promises to bring closure to the intertwined journeys of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. A newly released teaser and sneak peek showcases Johnny (William Zabka) honing his skills with his son Robby while Daniel (Ralph Macchio) trains alongside his daughter Samantha. The finale delves into the theme of "legacy," exploring the profound impact of their personal growth and the enduring lessons passed down through the generations as they face new challenges along the way. Check it out! ‘Justin Bieber Looks So Fragile and Kind of Unrecognisable!’: ‘Baby’ Singer’s Latest Appearance in NYC Sparks Health Concerns Amid Hailey Bieber Marriage Trouble Rumours.

Watch 'Cobra Kai Season 6' Part 3 Sneak Peek:

