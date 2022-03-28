Before Will Smith took home the trophy for the Best Actor for his work in King Richard at Oscars 2022, he had already grabbed eyeballs. As in a shocking turn of events, Smith went onstage and punched presenter Chris Rock on face for a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. As soon as this scene occurred at The Academy Awards, netizens started churning memes. So, here are funny memes and jokes on the whole Will Smith chaos. Oscars 2022: Netizens Wonder if Will Smith Punched Chris Rock for Real Over Jade Pinkett Smith 'GI Jane' Joke.

Umm...

will smith is giving a speech about being against violence JUST AFTER HE SLAPPED A MAN ON LIVE TV????? pic.twitter.com/nhrFGIEuDV — tori⁷ JIMIN OST (@etherealdiminie) March 28, 2022

LOL

Will Smith checked Chris Rock, won the Oscar for Best Actor and saved the #AcademyAward ratings in one fall swoop of a West Philly pimp slap. pic.twitter.com/WSxZXzFvR1 — Shaquayla Mims (@shaquaylamims) March 28, 2022

True That!

Haha!

Hmm...

Will Smith is definitely getting sent to Bel-Air after this one 😅😂😂😂😂 #Oscars #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/FRZxh4bulc — Michael Clay (@futuristicmik3) March 28, 2022

ROFL!

#WillSmith #Oscar what happens when you make a joke about will smiths wife. pic.twitter.com/QgXKqZywd1 — IsItJustin (@IsItJustin1) March 28, 2022

