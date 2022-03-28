In one of the most wildest moments of the night, Will Smith took to stage to deck Chris Rock in the face. This reaction was prompted as Chris Rock called Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, GI Jane. After punching Rock, Smith would go back to seat just to shout out "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!" This  moment has left fans wondering if this entire ordeal was real or not. Check out the reactions from Netizens below.

That Walk Was Intimidating...

Awkwarddd...

The Show Must Go On!

Definitely Hard to Ignore...

By the Looks of It, He Really Did...

 

 

