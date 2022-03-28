In one of the most wildest moments of the night, Will Smith took to stage to deck Chris Rock in the face. This reaction was prompted as Chris Rock called Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, GI Jane. After punching Rock, Smith would go back to seat just to shout out "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!" This moment has left fans wondering if this entire ordeal was real or not. Check out the reactions from Netizens below.

That Walk Was Intimidating...

Awkwarddd...

Me during this Chris Rock and Will Smith moment #Oscars pic.twitter.com/idTP8tuRvi — Anneliese Bustillo (@anni_magus) March 28, 2022

The Show Must Go On!

everybody moving past the altercation between chris rock and will smith on live tv #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3GQkt1oJMZ — RCE (@moreofmaur) March 28, 2022

Definitely Hard to Ignore...

Who else is sweating knowing Will Smith just smacked Chris Rock across the face and it wasn’t a joke? I feel stressed and I’m sitting in my house. #Oscars — APWolery (@ap_wolery) March 28, 2022

By the Looks of It, He Really Did...

What just happened? Was that real? Did will Smith really swing a punch at Chris rock?? #oscars — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) March 28, 2022

