Hollywood star Johnny Depp recieved support from an 'unlikely' ally. Mission NGO, an abuse group defending the rights of women and children, has come out in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his battle against ex-wife and actor Amber Heard. The non-profit organisation led by the former Miss Italy Valeria Altobelli backed Johnny Depp, writing, "our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history." Valeria also penned down an open letter that was shared publicly.

The Depp vs Heard trial is in its last week, with the closing arguments slated to take place on May 27 as instructed by Judge Penney Azcarate at Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia. Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million, and she is countersuing him for $100 million.

