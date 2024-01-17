Zayn Malik, the ex-One Direction sensation, is causing a stir with his latest release and surprise, surprise, it's not an English song. Zayn Malik has collaborated with Pakistani boy band AUR for the song "Tu Hai Kahaan." Earlier, the band teased the song on their social media handles, sending fans into a frenzy. On January 12, AUR dropped the song on their YouTube channel. The remake currently has over 4.5 million views on the platform. Vocals to the song are given by Ahad Khan, Usama Ali, and Zayn Malik, while the music production is done by Raffey Anwar. Fans were thrilled to see Zayn's recent collaboration with AUR because it gave everyone the chance to enjoy his incredible singing in Urdu, his native language! Zayn Malik Teases Collaboration With Pakistani Boy Band AUR – See Instagram Post Here!

Check Out the Song, “Tu Hai Kahan” Here:

