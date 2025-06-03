Television actor Vaibahv Kumar Singh Raghave, aka Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, died after a prolonged battle with stage four neuroendocrine colon cancer. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday (June 2). For the unversed, Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002. His sudden passing has left fans and his colleagues heartbroken. Actress Addite Malik, a dear friend of Vibhu, mourned his untimely passing. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "He walks now in a world beyond ours, free from pain, embraced by light. He was an inspiration for all of us. His journey continues.. from this world to another. Jai Guruji Vibhu." She also shared details about the actor's funeral and last rites. The antim darshan will be held today (June 3) from 12:30 PM onwards, followed by a funeral procession from 1 PM, from 11 Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dhyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. Rajesh, Veteran Tamil Actor, Dies at 75 in Chennai Due to Health Complications.

TV Actor Vibhu Raghave No More

