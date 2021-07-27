Inox Leisure which is one of the leading multiplex operators in India made an amazing announcement today. The company declared that it would offer free movie tickets for lifetime to all Indian medalists at Tokyo Olympics 2020. They will also offer free movie tickets for one year to all participating athletes at the games.

Check Out Their Tweet Here:

INOX takes immense pride in all the endeavors of #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 🌟✨ We are happy to announce free movie tickets for lifetime for all the medal winners🏅& for one year for all the other athletes🎟️🎟️#AayegaIndia #INOXForTeamIndia #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Respect #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/evaAAJbgKx — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) July 27, 2021

