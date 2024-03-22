The 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) launched energetically on Friday, March 22. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff entertained at Chepauk. AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam captivated the crowd with a rendition of “Maa Tujhe Salaam”. The viral clip shows them hitting perfect notes amidst a spectacular performance. Fans joined in, waving team flags. The ceremony ignited excitement for the competitive season ahead. AR Rahman later soloed “Balle Lakka” and more, adding to the electrifying atmosphere. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Deliver Energetic Performances at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam At IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam performing on "Maa Tujhe Salaam" at Chepauk in opening ceremony. - This is Goosebumps. 🇮🇳❤️#IPLOpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/7ur0KKZD6k — GlobalTrending24 (@GlobalTrendng24) March 22, 2024

