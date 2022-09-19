Jennifer Winget enjoyed Sunday afternoon with her gang and shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The bunch of friends enjoyed scrumptious food at Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh plant-based meats venture. Jennifer revealed that she relished ‘mock meat’ and she enjoyed it. She was seen along with Ashish Chowdhry, Kanchi Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia and others. Kala Chashma Viral Dance Fever Grips Jennifer Winget, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Their Gang of Friends (Watch Video).

Jennifer Winget With Her Gang

