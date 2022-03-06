Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund which was able to collect Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day has seen a slight growth on day two. As the sports drama has managed to churn Rs 2.10 crore on its second day, this bringing the total collection to Rs 3.60 crore. Jhund Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Manages to Collect Rs 1.50 Crore on Its Opening Day.

Check It Out:

#Jhund improves in #Mumbai and parts of #Maharashtra on Day 2, but the numbers in some circuits - especially #NorthIndia - are below the mark… Biz needs to multiply on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4LZlQYyGa6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2022

