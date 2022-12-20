Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally settled their defamation case. The actress has decided to pay $1 million to her ex to end the case. Now, as per latest reports, Depp’s attorney has confirmed that the money from Amber Heard payment will be used in charity. Amber Heard All Set to Pay $1 Million to Johnny Depp in Settlement of Their Long-Running Legal Battle.

Johnny Depp’s attorneys announce he will be donating his $1 million payment from Amber Heard settlement to charity. pic.twitter.com/pOhtQxHEWY — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 19, 2022

