KGF Chapter 2 is still moving on a strong note at the ticket window. After running successfully for so many days, the movie's Hindi version on Week 2 has minted a total of Rs 336.88 crore. The period-actioner is now eyeing to cross the mark of Rs 350 crore soon. KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Week 2: Hindi Version of Yash’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 321.12 Crore.

#KGF2 maintains a strong grip on weekdays... Has chances of crossing #Dangal, *IF* it continues to score in *Week 3*/#Eid, when two prominent titles arrive... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr. Total: ₹ 336.88 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/vDYJUgIlGL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2022

