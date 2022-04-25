Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is in no mood to calm down at the box office. As not only the film's regional version, but the Hindi version of KGF 2 is also minting a lot of money at the ticket window. FYI, the Prashanth Neel directorial Hindi version has managed to collect Rs 321.12 crore in India so far. KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth (LatestLY Exclusive).

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Update:

#RockyBhai is #RocKING on [second] Sun... #KGF2 hits it out of the stadium yet again... *Weekend 2* crosses ₹ 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC... NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr. Total: ₹ 321.12 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/QNgGIGwrgP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2022

