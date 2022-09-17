Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are being sued for allegedly hawking a lottery but not coughing up any prizes, but the company behind the lottery is calling BS. Kim Kardashian Shares the Prized Possession North West Will Be Left in Kris Jenner’s Will.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40 MILLION over alleged Instagram scam. The pair were both named in a lawsuit along with the company Curated for a giveaway which was allegedly a front to sell personal information to advertisers. 🔗: https://t.co/tdHZbbCtuO pic.twitter.com/N3GS9XhcfW

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)