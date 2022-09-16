Reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed to James Corden the item mother Kris Jenner will leave daughter North West in her will after failing to get it for herself. She has revealed the one item mum Kris Jenner, 66, has promised Kim's nine-year-old daughter North when she dies. Talking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, Kim recalled a moment from when she was heavily pregnant with her oldest child, reports mirror.co.uk. Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Butt in Jockstrap, American Flag-Printed Thong! View Hot Pics of Kim K’s New Look As Interview Magazine Cover Star.

She told the British host how she had gone to do a photoshoot with Karl Lagerfeld when she was eight months pregnant. And she confessed how she'd heard a rumour about a present everyone got during their first shoot with the famed designer. She said: "The big myth is that he'll give you a bag on set if it's like your first photo shoot with him." And she explained how she was dreaming about exactly which purse she'd be handed when the story turned on its head. He comes a few hours later," Kim said of Karl. Kim Kardashian Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Says It Would Be Fun.

"Then, in walks none other than Kris Jenner decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel." Her full-on look had pleased Karl, who had been the creative director of the brand from 1983 until he died in 2019. Kim continued: "(I'm) waiting for my bag. He comes out and he pulls out this LEGO clutch. It looked like a big LEGO and it was a crystal one." As Karl gripped the original runway piece he is said to have given a huge speech on how he had a present for "her". However, unfortunately from Kim, the "her" involved was actually her mother.

"He goes over me and hands it to my mom!" Kim exclaimed. "I went into the bathroom, started hysterically crying and I'm like pregnant, hormonal." Kim explained how she had planned to hand the item to her daughter when she was born but has now confirmed her mum will do so instead. Kim is said to have made ex-hubby Kanye West "mad" recently after reportedly refusing to meet him for a drink when they were both in New York.

A source told The Sun: "He called her up while there suggesting they do dinner - she told him her schedule was full. He wouldn't let it up and kept trying for a late night drink. That's made him even madder, because she's disrespected him according to his philosophy. But she knows it would just be more rants about schools, about the kids using social media."

