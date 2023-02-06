Rejoice! Kim Petras has become the first trans woman to win at the Grammys. Kim Petras and Sam Smith have snatched the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This is indeed a great win for the LGBTQ+ community. Grammys 2023: Lizzo Makes Grand Entrance at the Red Carpet in Orange Dress and Hooded Cape Adorned With Flowers (Watch Video).

Congratulations Kim Petras:

Kim Petras becomes the first transgender woman to win the #GRAMMYs award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. pic.twitter.com/V2xNYwX0iV — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 6, 2023

Watch Kim's Acceptance Speech:

"Sam [Smith] graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award." Watch Kim Petras' acceptance speech from the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/jQ52Sq0t6f — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

