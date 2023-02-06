Los Angeles [US], February 6 (ANI): Lizzo has arrived at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony and looks nothing less than royalty. For the biggest event in the Hollywood music industry, Lizzo opted for an orange hooded cape adorned with flowers with a chic dress.

Nominated in several categories she made a grand entrance with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Check out the photos:

Lizzo has been nominated in five categories - Record of the Year ("About Damn Time"), Album of the Year (Special), Song of the Year ("About Damn Time"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("About Damn Time"), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Special).

Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies , she would become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most awarded in Grammy history. She's up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes.

Kendrick Lamar comes in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill are all nominated for six awards.

Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar, and Lizzo are expected to be the night's top contenders for the record, album, and song of the year. Bad Bunny also earned a name for himself with "Un Verano Sin Ti," the first Latin album nominated for album of the year. Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Mneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg are among the best new artists.

The Grammy Awards ceremony celebrates achievements in the music industry and will see some of the industry's most popular names vying for the iconic gold-plated gramophone trophies. (ANI)

