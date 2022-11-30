J-hope attended the 2022 MAMA Awards on Day 2 and won the award for The Most Popular Male Artist. Along with his fans he also thanked his band mates saying "and the members who supported me more than anyone, love you and thank you”. J-hope also seemed to grab everyone's attention with his suave black suit with the top buttoned down, and black sunglasses. Check out the tweets below. J-Hope Talks About Jimin, His Experience at Lollapalooza, How He Prepared for His Performance and More.

J-hope Wins Most Popular Male Artist

j-hope full acceptance speech for “the most popular artist” award in MAMA awards 2022! #jhopexMAMA (2/2) pic.twitter.com/afbO4SBs8o — j-hope daily™ 🏁 (@thehobiprint) November 30, 2022

Slayyy

That Walk Though

Congratulations Hobi!

