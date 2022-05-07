Kim Tae-Ri and Lee Jun-Ho have won the prestigious titles at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. Kim Tae-Ri won the Best Actress award for her role in the television series Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Lee Jun-Ho won the Best Actor award for his role in show The Red Sleeve. The two also won in the category TikTok Popularity Award. SAG Awards 2022: Squid Game Makes History, Wins Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble in the Ceremony.

58th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners

Winners Of The 58th Baeksang Arts Awardshttps://t.co/SXNDIiRLIl pic.twitter.com/5nVv7gZT5x — Soompi (@soompi) May 6, 2022

