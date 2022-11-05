ATEEZ have donated 100 million won which is approximately $72,219, to help the victims of the Itaewon tragedy. The Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association revealed that ATEEZ have made a donation for the Itaewon tragedy victims out of many which died and many other were injured. Lee Ji Han’s Co-Star Im Soo Hyang Writes Him a Heartfelt Note After His Death Following Itaewon Tragedy.

View Tweet Here:

#ATEEZ Donates 100 Million Won To Aid Victims Of Itaewon Tragedyhttps://t.co/sbOsJywVkI pic.twitter.com/Oql3x7UQpC — Soompi (@soompi) November 5, 2022

