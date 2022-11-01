After Lee Ji Han's tragic passing at the Itaewon stampede, his co-star Im Soo Hyang shared an emotional note on social media expressing grief and recalling their times together. Lee Ji Han’s upcoming drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol (meaning The Season of Kkokdu) also stars Kim Jung Hyun. But filming was put on hold following the news. According to reports, Lee Ji Han was to play the role of Jung Yi Deun, the ex-boyfriend of Im Soo Hyang's character Han Gye Jeol. Singer Lee Jihan Dies at 24 in South Korea’s Deadly Halloween Stampede in Itaewon.

View Im Soo Hyang's Note Here:

Im Soo Hyang Writes Heartfelt Letter Mourning The Passing Of Her Co-Star Lee Ji Hanhttps://t.co/IZ5UEmaRc5 pic.twitter.com/lRt2R6m3bU — Soompi (@soompi) November 1, 2022

