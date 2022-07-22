ATEEZ have revealed the teaser images for Seong Hwa and Hong Joong for their album The World Ep.1 : Movement. Their title track is "Guerilla". The two members can be seen sporting cool jewellery and brilliantly styled jackets with unique hairstyles.

View Images Here:

Pretty Cool

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)