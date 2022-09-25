Korean singer-songwriter BIBI who has also acted in Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming, will be joining Song Joong Ki in an upcoming film titled Hwaran. Hwaran is a noir film about perilous characters who make certain choices in order to escape their hellish reality. Happy Birthday, Song Joong-ki: Netizens Wish Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun Star as He Turns 37, Check Sweet Birthday Greetings!

View More Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)