Family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the world about India's Operation Sindoor, joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, May 26. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's father Taj Mohammad Qureshi, mother Halima Bibi, her twin sister Shyana Sunesara and brother Sanjay Qureshi were present among the crowd welcoming PM Modi. Videos and pictures of their presence at PM Modi's roadshow went viral on social media platforms. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India conducted the Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoK. Who Are Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? All About Young Women Officers Who Briefed the World on India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

