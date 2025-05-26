Family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the world about India's Operation Sindoor, joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, May 26. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's father Taj Mohammad Qureshi, mother Halima Bibi, her twin sister Shyana Sunesara and brother Sanjay Qureshi were present among the crowd welcoming PM Modi. Videos and pictures of their presence at PM Modi's roadshow went viral on social media platforms. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India conducted the Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoK. Who Are Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? All About Young Women Officers Who Briefed the World on India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

Family Memebrs of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Welcome PM Modi in Vadodara

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s Mother Halima Bibi Expresses Happiness Over Meeting With PM Modi

VIDEO | Gujarat: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family attends PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Vadodara. Her mother Halima Bibi says, “I felt happy to meet PM Modi ji. Women and sisters are happy with Operation Sindoor." (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/AUBe6KjIRi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

We Are Proud That PM Modi Met Us, Says Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s Father Taj Mohammad Qureshi

VIDEO | Father of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who was part of the successful Operation Sindoor, Taj Mohammad Qureshi was present at the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara in honour of Indian armed forces. Taj Mohammad Qureshi says, "It felt great (roadshow of PM… pic.twitter.com/XsW8SXV426 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s Siblings at PM Modi's Roadshow

VIDEO | Vadodara: Here is what Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s twin sister Shyana Sunesara has to say at PM Modi’s roadshow: “Today we are here at PM Modi's roadshow held to celebrate Operation Sindoor… The operation was led by two females, one of them was my sister and they completed… pic.twitter.com/cKRb6os3uT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

VIDEO | Vadodara: Here is what Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s brother Sanjay Qureshi has to say at PM Modi’s roadshow: "The crowd at today's roadshow is just fabulous. I am happy that people are here to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, just like we are here. Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/es6LJ5eonx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

