BLACKPINK star Lisa dropped a photo series on Instagram showing her relishing a pizza. The Korean artist also posted pictures with her Doggo and a few mirror selfies wearing a comfy black attire. For glam, Lisa opted for a simple winked eyeliner and nude lips. The singer was spotted wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt, which made her look adorable. Her post looks effortless and non-fussy, as Lisa's signature style. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble As She Appears for CELINE Men’s S/S 2023 Fashion Show in Paris! (View Pics).

See Lisa's Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)