BLACKPINK's Lisa radiates all-black energy as she appears for the CELINE Men's Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show. The K-pop star looks extremely gorgeous as she donned a fashionable shimmery top that featured halter neckline with sequined details to add exuberance to Lisa's OOTD! Her subtle make-up and open tresses rounded off her elegant look for the night! BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum Have a Blast at CELINE Men's S/S 2023 Fashion Show in Paris (View Pics & Videos)

Check Out BLACKPINK's Lisa's All-Black Outfit for an Event in Paris:

