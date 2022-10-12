BLACKPINK and Lisa have been nominated for 'Best Video' and 'Best K-pop' respectively for the 2022 MTV EMAs. The group's latest album Born Pink charted on Billboard 200 and the title track "Shut Down" has charted on Billboard 100 as well. Their single "Pink Venom" also went up to #5 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. It is apparent that BLACKPINK and Lisa have been making big moves since their comeback. BLACKPINK Release Special Stage Performance for ‘Pink Venom’.

Lisa- Only Soloist

#BLACKPINK’s #LISA is the only soloist to be nominated for “Best K-Pop” at the 2022 MTV EMAs. pic.twitter.com/0HlhPtjWlW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2022

BLACKPINK- First K-pop Group

#BLACKPINK becomes the first K-pop group in history to be nominated for “Best Video” at the MTV EMAs. pic.twitter.com/2wb7YXMWBx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2022

