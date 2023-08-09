Lalisa Manobal, widely known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, has achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming the first K-Pop idol to be welcomed into the esteemed Asian Hall of Fame as a 'Cultural Icon.' The recognition comes as Lisa, born as Pranpriya Manobal, joins the ranks of seven music luminaries to be honored at the Asian Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for October in Los Angeles. This historic moment marks a pivotal milestone in K-Pop history, showcasing Lisa's profound influence on Asian culture and society. The Asian Hall of Fame's 2023 edition will celebrate a diverse array of 20 inductees spanning business, government, music, and entertainment, reaffirming Lisa's remarkable impact. BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Ayutthaya in Thailand, Flaunts Minimalist-Chic Style in New Instagram Pictures.