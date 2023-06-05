BLACKPINK's Lisa is currently in Ayutthaya, Thailand. The K-Pop star visited an Ayutthaya archaeological site and posed elegantly in a white short-sleeved top and a blue maxi skirt. She is also seen carrying a black bag. Lisa looks beautiful in a simple hairstyle and minimal accessories. "Beautiful girl [sic]," a user commented on Lisa's Instagram post. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes Most-Searched Female K-Pop Idol Worldwide on Google in First Half of 2023.

Here's Lisa's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

