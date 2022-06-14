With K-pop band, BTS, announcing that they are going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers, the internet is having a meltdown, While some fans are happy with the news, a few are disheartened. For the unaware, the big announcement was made during the recently held FESTA 2022 dinner. Check out how BTS' ARMY have reacted to the news. BTS Announces Indefinite Hiatus To Focus on Solo Projects, K-pop Group Promises They Will Return Someday.

Aww!

I was already expecting a hiatus from BTS with solo careers due to the fulfillment of training in the South Korean army but it still hurts to hear them announcing 🥺😭😭😭I'll wait for you #BTS 🫰🥰💜#BTS_Forever #WeLoveYouBTS @BTSARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/KVzQRhksuk — Rosimeire Yamamoto (@Rosikoy) June 14, 2022

Indeed!

They promised to come back as a more stronger group So we will wait for them And hope for all of their better solo career It is never too late #BTS — bangtan_0613 (@AAshoshree) June 14, 2022

Comeback Soon!

Bangtan Forever!

The way sudden stop of run BTS pained me, it is nothing to the pain I'm having right now!! Good luck for their solo career.. I'm excited for their albums ) They will open this box in 2039 😭😭 ♥️#BTS BANGTAN FOREVER ARMY FOREVER BANGTAN FOREVER — ꪜ𝘬🐾⁷ (@_taegguk_luv_) June 14, 2022

Cute!

I can't stop crying 😭😭 I will continue to support you. Nothing will change that. But I'm really sad. Hopefully your solo career will help you find yourself because we will always be with you and wait for your. I am so proud of you. I love you so much💜💜💜💜💜💜💜#BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/eP9QaizPI7 — Jana Trávníčková (@JanaTravn) June 14, 2022

