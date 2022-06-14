With BTS' 9th anniversary on June 13 the band celebrated with Festa which was released on June 14. It is a pre-taped special as part of their annual celebration. In the Festa, the group announced that they will be taking a short hiatus and focusing on solo projects for a while. They will not be disbanding and will return someday. Their new album Proof was also released before the announcement on June 10 2022. BTS’ Anticipated ‘Chapter 2’ Approach Is Sending ARMYs Into a Frenzy for Multiple Reasons.

View tweet below:

BTS announce they are taking an indefinite hiatus to focus on solo projects: "We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things. We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now." pic.twitter.com/6ChuHiPIQS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2022

