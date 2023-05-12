If you happen to be a BTS fan, this piece of news will definitely make you jolly! Well, as on July 9, BTS’s first official book titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS will be unveiled, both in Korea and the US. Reportedly, the book has been written by the journalist, Myeongseok Kang and members of the boy band. Are you'll excited? Bastions: K-Pop Group BTS To Drop The Planet OST for 3D Animation Film.

BTS' Book Coming Soon:

#BTS will release their own book on July 9th. The 544-page book titled ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ is written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group. pic.twitter.com/fgpEtIMbr1 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 11, 2023

