ARMY are you ready? If you don't know what we are talking about than let us jog your memory. About a month ago, the famous K-pop group BTS announced that they will be participating in the original OST for the upcoming 3D animation series Bastions. Well, the wait is over. BTS’ official account, Big Hit Music, shared the teaser on social media and it seems ARMY's can't keep their calm. Even though, it is a 30-second teaser, but no doubt it was enough to send the internet into meltdown after hearing the members' voice. Speaking about the track, the song which will become the title track of the series, will feature all seven members of the group. The song will be released on May 12, 2023 at 1 pm KST (Korea Standard Time). Bastions: BTS to Release Song for First Time as a Group for New Korean Animated Series, Check Out Other K-pop Groups Participating in OST.

“The Planet” by @BTS_twt will be released in exactly 24 HOURS! pic.twitter.com/LCuQHmriYI — BTS Charts & Votings (@btschartstudio) May 11, 2023

