Ready for some good news! BTS aka Bangtan Boys are back with another surprise ahead of their 10th debut anniversary. The K-pop band is set to release a new digital single, titled ''Take Two'', on June 9th, 1 pm (Korean Standard Time). BTS' label BIGHIT Music recently announced recently and all seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are part of the song. As per the label, "All seven members participated in "Take Two." The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you." The statement concluded, "We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that "Take Two" will become a precious "Gift" from BTS to you all."

