Jimin's song "Like Crazy" from FACE debuted at #8 on UK's Official Singles Chart and successfully remained in the Top 40 for three consecutive weeks. With this Jimin has become the first K-pop soloist in history to achieve this. Congratulations Jiminie!

View Jimin's Like Crazy Update:

#BTS's #Jimin Becomes 1st K-Pop Soloist To Spend 3 Weeks In Top 40 Of UK's Official Singles Charthttps://t.co/OMgL8DlMlf pic.twitter.com/GFiKoNccsS — Soompi (@soompi) April 15, 2023

