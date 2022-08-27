Kim Seokjin aka Jin is not only ‘Worldwide Handsome’ but also boasts of some cool skills such as cooking, snowboarding, surfing and playing tennis. The Hyung of BTS displayed his effortless forehand and backhand technique while playing a practice tennis match. Jin shared a video and a bunch of photos that also gave ARMY a good look at his gear. The blue and yellow, Minion-inspired athleisure look along with the racquet looked ridiculously cute.

Jin Looks So Fine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Here's The Video of Jin Playing Tennis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

