Jin took home the 1st win on M Countdown with his new solo song "The Astronaut" in collaboration with Coldplay, the contender was (G)-IDLE with their new song "Nxde". The broadcast of M Countdown also featured performances from the KCON 2022 Japan event, which was held from October 14-16 in Tokyo. The lineup included Le Sserafim, NewJeans, NiziU, Brave Girls, ATEEZ and more. BTS' Jin Breaks New Record By Making His First Solo Entry on Billboard Hot 100 Chart With ‘The Astronaut’, Celebrates The Milestone With Themed Cake & Balloons.

Jin's Win on M Countdown

