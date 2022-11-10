The Worldwide Handsome man, BTS' Jin, has set a new record after his emotional track "The Astronaut" entered Billboard's Hot 100 Chart for the first time in his solo career. As per the latest news reports by the Korean media, the K-pop artist's song has become the highest debut of any Korean solo piece on the Hot 100. Moreover, the same track by Jin has also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart and World Digital Song Sales chart this week. After achieving a significant milestone in his career, Kim Seok-jin dropped a stunning post for his fans on Instagram that shows a beautiful themed cake and balloons in the background. BTS’ Jin Looks Dapper in Stylish Outfit at J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ Pre-Release Party; View Pics.

#JIN's "The Astronaut" debuts at No. 51 on this week's #Hot100. It's his first career solo entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 8, 2022

