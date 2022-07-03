Jungkook recently collaborated with Charlie Puth for their new single titled "Left and Right". Jungkook has now set the record for highest debut by a Korean soloist on UK Official Singles Chart with "Left and Right". The song premiered on June 24 and is available to stream on YouTube.

