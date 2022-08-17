Jungkook has released more preview photos for his Me, Myself and Jung Kook Photo-Folio. He shows off his bad boy vampirish looks as he poses looking directly into the camera and also stands behind a curtain stage. According to BigHit the concept for Jungkook's Photo-Folio is about a man whose life was never the same after turning into a vampire. Jungkook Releases ‘Inner Self’ Teasers for ‘Me, Myself and Jung Kook’ Photo-Folio.

View Images Here:

