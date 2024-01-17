BTS members RM and V have successfully completed their training at Nonsan Training Centre, earning recognition for their outstanding performance. The duo will now transition to their duties at the training camp. A graduation ceremony clip captures Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung receiving honours, solidifying their status as two of six elite graduate trainees acknowledged for their exceptional achievements. A recent video has surfaced, revealing K-pop idols Indigo and Layover donning military uniforms, exuding discipline and sincerity. Big Hit Music's press release on January 15, 2024, had earlier outlined the upcoming schedule for BTS member Kim Taehyung. BTS’ V Goes SHIRTLESS for Cover Photo of Fashion Magazine, ARMY Says ‘Why So Hot!’ (View Pic).

Watch BTS V and RM's Graduation Ceremony

📸 BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) at their Military Graduation ceremony today! 🇰🇷 ℹ️RM and V were among the only 6 Elite trainees to graduate today from Nonsan Training Centre, recognized for their exceptional performance during training! https://t.co/JU0vwIL1fp — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) January 16, 2024

