Harper's Bazaar Korea recently unveiled the latest cover photo of its magazine featuring BTS' V in his hottest form. The beloved K-pop star went shirtless for the photoshoot, revealing his upper body. In a stylish picture shared on the brand’s social media handle, Taehyung exuded limitless charm, impressing his fans. Many showered love on Taehyung in the comment section, praising him for being cute and hot simultaneously. One of the ARMY members commented, “Why so hot!”, gushing over his latest look. BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon’s Latest Military Training Photos Surface Online (View Pics).

BTS' V On Harper Bazaar's Cover Page

