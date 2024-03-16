BTS' V has many die-hard fans worldwide who love his handsome and charming appearance, making it hard to look away. His new look for W Korea shows he's becoming more handsome daily, with long, stylish hair, a jacket resembling a sweater, and accessorised with rings, a bracelet, and a gold wristwatch. ARMY members surely admire him for his ‘boyfriend-like’ charm and vibe. See his photo below! BTS’ V Shares FIRST Glimpse Since Military Enlistment; Viral Coffee Shop Video Featuring Kim Taehyung Leaves ARMY Screaming in Joy – WATCH.

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Look For W Korea

V of BTS looks enchanting in new photo for W Korea. pic.twitter.com/I2Ox184Beh — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)