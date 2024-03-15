BTS' V recently stirred emotions among fans by sharing his first visual update since enlisting in the military on March 15. The excitement had already peaked with the release of V's music video "FRI(END)S,” which simultaneously portrays the singer experiencing two different realities. Through contrasting colour palettes and captivating visuals, V showcases his artistic prowess, captivating fans with a unique and unconventional narrative. The video delves into the complexities of love and loss, depicting V grappling with the dilemma of choosing between divergent paths or remaining in a state of duality. 'FRI(END)S': BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is Irrevocably in Love With Ruby Sear and Detests Being Friend zoned In This New Music Video! (Watch Video).

Watch BTS' V's FRI(END)S Music Video

Adding to the excitement, V's glimpse from his military days has further heightened the buzz surrounding him. Fans were overwhelmed with emotions when BTS’ V recently shared a video of himself on Instagram, captured during a visit to Compose Coffee, for whom he serves as an ambassador.

BTS' V's Instagram Story

BTS' V's Instagram Story

BTS' V's Instagram Story

In the clip, V, dressed in his military uniform, exudes charm as he gazes at his own image displayed on the café's boards. Netizens couldn’t keep calm after this unexpected update from Kim Taehyung, evoking a wave of emotions among them.

Watch Full Clip Of Kim Taehyung Here

V INSTA STORY V uploaded a brief video of him visiting one of the COMPOSE Cafes.#BTSV #V pic.twitter.com/9zJIif2P2I — KTH HYPE (@kthhype_ttg8) March 15, 2024

ARMY's Reaction To BTS' V's Appearance At The Coffee Shop

He Looks So Handsome!

OMG MY BABY CAME HOME!!😭😭 Taehyung (thv) updated his IG stories!!! He looks so handsome in his uniform!!! 🐻🐯 Hello Compose?#BTSV #V #Taehyung pic.twitter.com/9CuRm8uRwU — Daniela🩷 V FRI(END)S 🩷 (@Daniela78068905) March 15, 2024

The Bestest Boy

taehyung never beating the best boy allegation, he comes home often, does his idol work, does his ambassadorship work, & posts story with cute funny gifs adds children's songs to his own videos, makes heartwarming music, works w people of all cultures & identity! My bestest boy! — ⓥ (@thvdiaries) March 15, 2024

Tae Is Such A Cutie!

His Growing Hair Stealing Focus

TAEHYUNG IS AT COMPOSE COFFEE IN HIS UNIFORM OH MY GOD HIS HAIR 😭#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V_FRIENDS #TaehyungxComposeCoffee pic.twitter.com/XFDLtTi1k5 — Jiya⁷ HOTS 💥 FRI(END)S BY V 🩷 (@BTSTJ4SR) March 15, 2024

ARMY Gets Emotional

TAEHYUNG IM IN ACTUAL TEARS 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j6RGy10NAf — taekook⁷ⱽ (@kookvtwins) March 15, 2024

Sending Love To Taehyung!

My immense love is around enjoying his free time, have fun love and thank you for giving us #FRIENDS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/MxbdB3ZFbk — Fedekykka 태국 ‎𐤀 Layo(V)er GOLDEN by Jk (@Fedekykka) March 15, 2024

Since they enlisted for mandatory military service at the end of 2023, V and the other BTS members have largely remained out of the public eye. After Jin and J-hope, V and RM were the first to enlist, followed by other members. Apart from occasional teasers of V's song "FRI(END)S" and other promotional activities, updates about the idol have been scarce, limited to glimpses provided by RM's Instagram posts and stories shared by fellow soldiers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).