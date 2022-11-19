Jisoo's doppelganger has been spotted and has been making headlines in Vietnamese media. A Chinese college student who looks just like Jisoo according to many fans was getting tested for Covid when the photos were taken and have gained a lot of attention since then. What are your thoughts? BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Exudes Boss Lady Vibes in Black Jacket Dress and Swanky Necklace That Is Worth a Glance!

View Pics Here:

Chinese College Student Gained Attention For Resembling BLACKPINK's Jisoohttps://t.co/WG768XvxNu — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 19, 2022

